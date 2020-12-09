SG Americas Securities LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLIR. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

