SG Americas Securities LLC Has $115,000 Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,074,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after purchasing an additional 612,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $23,596,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

