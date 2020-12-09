SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 94.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,539,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 694.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 433,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

