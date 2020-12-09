SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,070.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $355,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,513.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,916. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

