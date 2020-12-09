SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 922,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 371,739 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth $316,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,910 shares of company stock worth $1,770,333. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.