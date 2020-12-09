SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $180.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.