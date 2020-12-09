Edi Hienrich Sells 6,241 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edi Hienrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $469,670.08.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.