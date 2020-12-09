Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.10.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.09.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $361.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

