Aperio Group LLC Has $242,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 257,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.30 million, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,480 shares of company stock worth $1,947,762. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

