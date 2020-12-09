Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.04, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist Securiti assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

