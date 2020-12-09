Aperio Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,376 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 103,752.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $21,523,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 45.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $9,552,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 114.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 520,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,658 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,500,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock worth $5,890,798. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.82 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.