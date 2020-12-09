Interactive Brokers Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,573 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,283% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $560,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $660,751.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,992,211 shares in the company, valued at $481,924,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 587,246 shares of company stock valued at $30,282,354. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

