Aperio Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

