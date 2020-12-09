SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after buying an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after buying an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,976,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $147.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

