SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 83.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 329,540 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth approximately $19,940,000. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 9.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 127,260 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 18.1% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 849,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 130,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Covanta by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Covanta Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

