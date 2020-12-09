SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVA opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

