SG Americas Securities LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,088,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 113.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 306,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot by 121.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE CBT opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

