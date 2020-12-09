SG Americas Securities LLC Has $118,000 Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

