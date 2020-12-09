SG Americas Securities LLC Has $118,000 Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTCT stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.01. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.