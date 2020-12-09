1,072 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

