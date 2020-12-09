The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $589,000 Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Compass Point started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

