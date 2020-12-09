SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $123,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

