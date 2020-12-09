SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,925 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 291,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

