The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 272 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 63.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.