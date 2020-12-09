SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.