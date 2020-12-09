The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,038 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferro were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 35.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 91,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.