The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 307 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of US Ecology worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

