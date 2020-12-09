The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 248 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Universal worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Universal by 55.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Universal by 32.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.63. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Several brokerages have commented on UVV. BidaskClub raised Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.