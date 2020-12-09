The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 777 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Camping World were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Camping World by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE CWH opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

