The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 777 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Camping World were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Camping World by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CWH opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

