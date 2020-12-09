The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 248 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 154,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

