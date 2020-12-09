The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 782 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.51 million.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

