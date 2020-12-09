The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $25.82.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

