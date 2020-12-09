The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GCP opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCP. BidaskClub upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

