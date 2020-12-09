GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

