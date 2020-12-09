The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Materion were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Materion by 272.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 495,575 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Materion’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.