The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 492 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Materion were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Materion by 12.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Materion by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

MTRN opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.49. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

