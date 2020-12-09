The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 199 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Middlesex Water by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Middlesex Water by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.