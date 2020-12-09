The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $609,000 Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.20. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

