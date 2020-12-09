Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $145.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

