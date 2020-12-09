The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $610,000 Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TTEC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 27.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

