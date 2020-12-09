The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,059 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,973 shares of company stock worth $4,498,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

