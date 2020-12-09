The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

