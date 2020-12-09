The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 535 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2,687.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 274,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,382 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

