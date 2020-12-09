The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 535 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

