Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.36

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.94. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 203,392 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EDR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.87 million and a PE ratio of -18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$275,080.00. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,600 shares in the company, valued at C$963,480.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

