Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $306.98

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $306.98 and traded as high as $447.80. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) shares last traded at $431.50, with a volume of 1,722,691 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.08 ($4.67).

Get Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 354.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.98.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.