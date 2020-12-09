Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.39

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.39 and traded as high as $114.55. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) shares last traded at $114.40, with a volume of 919,276 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.38 ($132.22).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.39.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.