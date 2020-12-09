International Corona Capital Corp. (IC.V) (CVE:IC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Corona Capital Corp. (IC.V) (CVE:IC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. International Corona Capital Corp. (IC.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About International Corona Capital Corp. (IC.V) (CVE:IC)

International Corona Capital Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM). It holds interests in two exploration stage mineral properties comprising Retty Lake copper-nickel-PGM and Schefferville Gold properties located in the Schefferville area of Quebec, Canada.

