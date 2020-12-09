Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,530.79

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,530.79 and traded as high as $1,634.50. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) shares last traded at $1,628.87, with a volume of 30,772 shares trading hands.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,650.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion and a PE ratio of 90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,528.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,530.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

